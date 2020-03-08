Activist creates an environment for people to feel safe and be open

"The Check-In" is a safe space for people to drink coffee and talk about issues in the community.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local activist who was prominent in the 2016 bridge shutdown is launching a mobile coffee venture to provide a safe place for people to talk about issues in their community.

Keedran Franklin created “The Check-In.”

The idea is to have 10 trucks across the city of Memphis where people can buy a cup of coffee and be open and honest about their truths.

He wants the conversations to be a place where people can learn and heal in the wake of the pandemic.

Franklin says the trucks will be operated by felons.

"People who are phasing out of penal facilities who because of their background may not can obtain some type of work. The idea is to have 3 people per truck. Also teaching tools around trauma and literacy, having an onsite literacy program because there is a high literacy rate among youth and adults," says creator Keedran Franklin.

Franklin has already purchased 2 trucks and raising money to finance the others.

The first truck will be up and running in 2 weeks.

If you wish to donate, you can click here to go to his Go-Fund Me page.