After 7 months missing, Daniel the cat is reunited with his Marion, AR, family in this heartwarming video

MARION, Ark. — A precious feline who had been missing for seven months from a Marion, Arkansas, home is now back with his family after he was found by a local rescue group.

The cat, named Daniel, was taken by a local rescue group to the Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County to be neutered as part of World Spay Week. But when veterinarians checked, it turned out he was already neutered.

That led them to believe Daniel had a family somewhere missing him. So Humane Society staff searched through lost animal pages and posts on social media and checked him for a microchip. And that led them to find his family!