x
Skip Navigation

Memphis News & Weather | Memphis, TN | WATN - localmemphis.com

heartwarming

After 7 months missing, Daniel the cat is reunited with his Marion, AR, family in this heartwarming video

Daniel was found by a rescue group, and it was the fact he was already neutered that led the Humane Society to find his family.

MARION, Ark. — A precious feline who had been missing for seven months from a Marion, Arkansas, home is now back with his family after he was found by a local rescue group.

The cat, named Daniel, was taken by a local rescue group to the Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County to be neutered as part of World Spay Week. But when veterinarians checked, it turned out he was already neutered.

That led them to believe Daniel had a family somewhere missing him. So Humane Society staff searched through lost animal pages and posts on social media and checked him for a microchip. And that led them to find his family!

Now Daniel and his family have been reunited, and he gets to spend a languid life back at home.

Security Check Required
Facebook

RELATED: Take the Leap! Memphis Animal Services celebrates Leap Day with $29 adoptions

RELATED: Birthday cards wanted for terminally ill boy in Blount County, TN

RELATED: Dog rescued from meat processor saved from life or death situation