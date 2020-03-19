Arkansas great-grandparents meet newborn baby while social distancing

A picture circulating on Facebook shows during the coronavirus pandemic is just that.

CABOT, Arkansas — As the saying goes a picture is worth a thousand words, which is an image that conveys meanings more effectively than descriptions.

Paula Bubb Whiting posted a photo on Facebook of a couple looking at a newborn baby through the window. This picture just a small example of the world we are living in right now.

Paula Bubb Whiting This picture says so much about the world we are living in right now. It also says so much about WISDOM and FAITH. On one side of this window is more parenting and worldly wisdom than I could ever...

In a bid to slow the spread of coronavirus, any person over the age of 70 is being told to self-isolate for as long as 12 weeks.

On one side of the window is a love so strong that it's mind blowing. On the other side of the window is a mother so strong and crying because she can't let her loved ones in.

Bailey Whiting James of Cabot, Arkansas is holding her newborn son, Knox. Outside the window are the great-grandparents Phillip and Velma Whiting.

The great-grandparents have never missed an event or moment in any of their children or grandchildren’s lives. But because of the coronavirous outbreak, the great-grandparents are putting others first instead of thinking of themselves, causing them to distance themselves from Knox.