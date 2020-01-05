Awww! Thanks to DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department and a host of first responders, boy has memorable birthday celebration during coronavirus outbreak

Andrew Galloway’s 10th birthday surely will be a memorable one, thanks to many first responders

DESOTO COUNTY, Mississippi — As the worldwide coronavirus pandemic continues to take a brutal human and economic toll around the world, there still are acts of kindness to be found.

Thursday was Andrew Galloway’s 10th birthday. He loves first responders, and thanks to many in DeSoto County, Mississippi, Andrew had a birthday to remember.

Heroes from the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department, Search and Rescue, K-9, DeSoto County Fire Department, and other agencies helped Andrew have a very happy birthday today.