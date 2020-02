These babies dressed up like frogs and took pictures on lilypads!

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — 2020 is a Leap Year, and some local newborns at St. Francis Hospital are getting in the spirit of the special day.

The babies were dressed up in Leap Year costumes with frog hats and took pictures on lilypads.

Hospital staff say it's a cute way to celebrate a day that comes once every four years.