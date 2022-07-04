x
Heartwarming

Where is Back It Up Terry now

“I want to say to everybody, be careful when you’re lighting fireworks," said Terry.
Credit: WATN

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — You may remember Antario Davis. He is the man in the “Back It Up Terry” video that went viral in 2019.

Antario, also known as Terry, was lighting a firecracker when his wheelchair stalled. He was not able to get out of the firecracker’s path once it began to ignite. Luckily, Terry was not injured; however, video of the incident went viral.

Since then, Terry said his life has changed. The love he has received from people around the world has helped him regain a new strength.

“It’s awesome. It’s really awesome. I want to thank all of my fans that’s out there that’s helping me with getting myself back up to where I was because I was just in a depressive state. I’m better now. I’m bringing myself back up,” said Terry.

2017 was the day it all happened. Cousins Tico help lighting for him. Eldraco Wooten the one and only laughter that is contagious. Antario Davis/ Terry AKA Back Up Terry. We will have Tee shirt with all their pictures with their signature with the copyright symbol all printed on the shirts. They will be one of a kind. With your purchase it will help with Terry to get the home modified so his bathroom/bedroom can be more accessible for his day to day lifestyle. Thanks to all their fans who they love dearly, you guys are the best fans ever. You all are our extended family. From the TRIIP3: Put It In Reverse 3. It’s in reverse how they came up with TRIIP3 . What do you all think about their brands? Please help by your vote. Thanks everyone again. Peace and Love.

Posted by BACK UP TERRY on Wednesday, June 30, 2021

For this July 4th holiday, Terry is also reminding people about firework safety. 

“I want to say to everybody, be careful when you’re lighting fireworks. If it does not go off, do not go and try to relight it because it’s already lit. If you try to relight it, it can hurt you very badly. Be careful everybody from experience from myself. Be extra careful,” said Terry.

We will have more on Terry’s story on ABC24 News and will update this story.

