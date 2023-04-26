Baptist Children's Hospital opens playroom for kids in the ICU

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Baptist Children's Hospital opened a new playroom, dedicated to helping kids feel more comfortable while in the intensive care unit.
The Spence and Becky Wilson Baptist Children's Hospital held a dedication to the new space Tuesday, April 25. The space is named "P.D. Parrot's Playroom" after the hospital's mascot.
The room was formerly used as a waiting room for the pediatric ICU, but now, the space has been transformed. The playroom features a BEAM interactive projector, which allows kids to manipulate images projected on the walls or floor.
The Toy Foundation awarded the hospital a $25,000 grant, and Spence and Becky Wilson donated $75,000 for the construction of the space.
“P.D. Parrot’s Playroom was expertly designed to help ease the hospital experience for our pediatric patients,” said Allison Bosse, CEO and administrator of Baptist Children’s Hospital and Baptist Memorial Hospital for Women. “It provides a safe space for children of all ages to play, which can help them cope during long and frequent hospitalizations and between treatments and procedures.”