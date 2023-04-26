Baptist Children's Hospital opens playroom for kids in the ICU

The new playroom features toys, arts and crafts and an interactive projector.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Baptist Children's Hospital opened a new playroom, dedicated to helping kids feel more comfortable while in the intensive care unit.

The Spence and Becky Wilson Baptist Children's Hospital held a dedication to the new space Tuesday, April 25. The space is named "P.D. Parrot's Playroom" after the hospital's mascot.

The room was formerly used as a waiting room for the pediatric ICU, but now, the space has been transformed. The playroom features a BEAM interactive projector, which allows kids to manipulate images projected on the walls or floor.

The Toy Foundation awarded the hospital a $25,000 grant, and Spence and Becky Wilson donated $75,000 for the construction of the space.