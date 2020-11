14-year-old Charles Earl said he believes Memphis is the kindest city around.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Friday is World Kindness Day, and what better way to honor the holiday than to remind Memphians how kind the city can be?

14-year-old Charles Earl led up the celebration of kindness at Tom Lee Park Friday. The 9th grader from Bartlett handed out free flowers and more gifts to people across the area.