Boy whose life was saved after issue was found during school physical named honorary MPD officer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – A young boy whose life was saved after a school physical found what could have been a deadly heart problem is now an honorary police officer.

Memphis Police surprised 8-year-old Shaheem Young with the honorat Egypt Elementary Thursday morning. He even got his own uniform and anhonorary badge.

We first told you about Shaheem a few weeks ago. After a schoolphysical detected an irregular heart beat, it was discovered his aortic valvewas twisted and needed surgery.

So why does Shaheem want to be a police officer?

“Because I want to help people. And some peopledon’t got really nothing to do, and sometimes they make bad decisions becausethey don’t like their life. So I want to help them,” he said.