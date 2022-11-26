'Campaign 100' | 'PowerPeoples' working to empower community through self-development

Giving 100 homeless people a good meal and warm clothing is the aim of an event lasting until 3 p.m. on Nov. 26 at Morris Park (747 Poplar Ave).

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — During the season known for giving thanks and giving back, an organization based in Memphis called "PowerPeoples" is doing just that.

The group aims to empower the community through self-development — feeding the needy through an initiative they call "Campaign 100." Giving 100 homeless people a good meal and warm clothing is the aim of an event lasting until 3 p.m. on Nov. 26 at Morris Park (747 Poplar Ave).

Creator Mario Nolan-Dillard first started the campaign after finding his beloved father at Memphis Union Mission Homeless Shelter. He said the experience allowed him to put a face to homelessness, realizing that it can happen to anyone.

"The day before Martin Luther King was killed, he lead his class to walk with him in the 'I Am' march," Nolan-Dillard said. "He's done some phenomenal things in his journey."

This year is expected to be the biggest year yet for the event. Since the majority of people that PowerPeoples help are young, Nolan-Dillard said he wants to reach as many as possible.