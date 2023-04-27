City of Memphis unveils monument to honor Gold Star Families

The monument was unveiled in Liberty Park April 26, 2023, honoring families whose loved ones made the ultimate sacrifice.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis unveiled a monument, dedicated to military service members and their families, who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The Gold Star Families monument was unveiled in Liberty Park. A Gold Star Family is a family that lost a loved one while they were serving in the military.

The black granite monument is the product of a joint effort between the City of Memphis, the Liberty Park Gold Star Families Memorial Monument Committee, and the Woody Williams Foundation.

In his weekly update, Mayor Jim Strickland said the monument "will provide a serene location for families to commemorate their loved ones and serve as a poignant reminder to all of the sacrifices made for our continued freedom."

The dedication of the monument comes after AutoZone Liberty Bowl won “Best In Game Presentation” for its game day activation and recognition of Gold Star Families at the 2022 AutoZone Liberty Bowl game. The bowl game hosted 300 families and recognized them at halftime. Simmons Bank also donated $50,000 to the Gold Star Families Memorial and outstanding awareness of the Gold Star Families program.

"We can't forget the sacrifice that these individuals have made in service to their county or the families they've left behind," said Mayor Strickland.