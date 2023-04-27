Collierville High students raise $8k to send cancer-free classmate to Disney World

Nicole Nichter has been cancer-free for 18 months. Thursday, her classmates at Collierville High School surprised her with a wish come true.

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — A Collierville High School student recently celebrated 18 months cancer-free, and to signify the special milestone, her classmates surprised her by making her dreams come true.

Nicole Nichter was diagnosed with stage 3B Hodgkins lymphoma, and has been cancer-free for more than 18 months.

To celebrate her, classmates at Collierville High School raised more than $8,000 to the Make-A-Wish foundation to grant Nicole's wish, sending her to Disney World.

"We did this through fundraising, dress-up days, overall school spirit," said Daniel Rader, the student government president at Collierville. "We had our homecoming court princesses meet her in the center of the court while our entire senior class cheered for her."

Nichter was persuaded to go to the school gym for the ceremony after her classmates told her she'd be sitting in for a psychology class.

"When I saw it, I was completely surprised," Nichter said. "I had no idea anything was happening other than touring the school."

Nicole's mother said she loves the support she continues to receive from her community.

"No parent ever wants to hear their kid has cancer," Monica Nichter said. "It's not an easy thing, and seeing her going through her treatments. Now being on the other side of it, and still having people rally around her and support her, it's, just for me, amazing."