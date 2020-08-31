Congressman Cohen announces $1.2 million grant to Porter-Leath Head Start Programs

Porter-Leath offers residential, foster care, and adoption services alongside numerous other forms of assistance for families.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Congressman Steve Cohen (TN-09) today announced that the Porter-Leath Head Start Programs will be receiving a grant of $1,207,183 from the Administration for Children and Families-Office of Head Start.

Congressman Cohen made the following statement:

“I’m pleased that Porter-Leath will be receiving this funding to help ensure children in our community are ready for school. Just last week, I announced another significant grant to Port-Leath’s Early Head Start Programs, preparing children for kindergarten. Head Start provides essential preparation for Shelby County children who need help to prepare both academically and socially for an increasingly competitive world. This additional significant funding is an investment in our whole community.”

Porter-Leath has served the Memphis community for over 160 years, offering resources to at-risk children and their families. Partnering with the Tennessee Department of Children Services, Porter-Leath offers residential, foster care, and adoption services alongside numerous other forms of assistance for families.

Talk about a #TransformationTuesday! We are excited about the progress made on the Early Childhood Academy being built in Frayser. #PorterLeath looks forward to deeper partnerships with those keeping Frayser as a great community to live and work. https://t.co/Jy73s1YsnI — Porter-Leath (@PorterLeath) August 18, 2020