Police surprise Conway boy with new bicycle after his was stolen

The 7-year-old's tearful "thank you" is enough to warm anyone's heart, and a reminder to stay compassionate through the tough times.

CONWAY, Ark — During these times of uncertainty, a little compassion and support from the community is something everyone could use right now.

Fortunately for one Conway boy, his community knew exactly how to spread that compassion -- while social distancing.

According to Conway police, 7-year-old Bryan's bicycle was stolen while he was inside Walmart with his sister recently.

Police said so many people wanted to help him out once they heard what happened.

So on Saturday, the Conway Police Department, along with several community members, surprised Bryan with a socially distant birthday parade.

Bryan's reaction was priceless. But just when he thought his birthday surprise was over, something even better happened.

The Conway Police Department presented Bryan with a brand new bicycle, along with safety gear.

Bryan's reaction? Priceless.

His eyes widened in shock as he saw the bicycle for the first time. The 7-year-old's tearful "thank you" is enough to warm anyone's heart, and a reminder to stay compassionate through the tough times.