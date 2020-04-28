COVID-19 doesn’t stop Memphis Athletic Ministries from feeding families

MAM partners with “Auto B Grillin’” bbq team for drive-thru barbecue

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Memphis Athletic Ministries is dedicated to helping the community despite the COVID-19 pandemic. They've been feeding local families daily. Tuesday, they had a little help from a local barbecue favorite to grill up something special for the community.

A honk in Memphis Athletic Ministries' drive-thru means thank you.

"It is difficult, in some degree, to do social distancing while serving the community, but we're doing everything we can," said Johnathan Torres, MAM Chief Operating Officer.

That's why the team is social distancing while still putting the mission to serve in action.

"Memphis Athletic Ministries, we serve over 700 kids every day. We work across Memphis," said Torres.

Nothing is going to stop that, not even COVID-19. The group started a drive-thru BBQ with the grill masters being the Auto B Grillin' BBQ team.

"Memphis Auto Auction and United Recovery for Marketing, our businesses are down due to the pandemic. Instead of laying people off or furloughing people, we're trying to help our employees give back to the community and give them hours at the same time," said Brad Huddleston, Auto B Grillin' member. "We have a barbecue team where we're getting ready for Memphis in May and they wanted a way to reach out and give people a hot meal. Nothing warms the heart like a hot meal."

"They're getting pulled pork, coleslaw, baked beans utensils, buns. They've got an authentic Memphis barbecue meal in the bag for them," said Torres.

That is enough for more than 350 families and more than 2,000 portions of food.

"We know the needs of our families and specifically the kids that we serve. Knowing that need, we wanted to make sure that we could meet it in a very tangible way," said Torres.

"Feeding the community, it's such a blessing to be able to do it. It makes you feel good. We're doing what we do well," said Huddleston.