Desoto County non-profit is blessing their community with a Thanksgiving meal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some people in Horn Lake were able to celebrate Thanksgiving early this year.
Wednesday, the Desoto County Dream Center gave away 200 Thanksgiving meals to families in need. More than 1,100 volunteers helped fry turkeys, distribute food, and prayed with any family that asked.
"We love our community, that's what we're here for. We're here to be the hands and feet of Jesus and we're here to bless our family and community. These volunteers out here, they're being blessed by this. When their cup fills up with this, it overflows and it overflows everyone they meet and the smiles it brings everyone else," said Josh Sparwasser with Desoto County Dream Center.
The Desoto County Dream Center not only provided food, but also clothes, healthcare, and education resources to Desoto County's Title 1 school children.