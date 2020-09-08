Man born with no legs paddles the whole Mississppi River to raise awareness

Nate Denofre and his wife are paddling the whole 2,500 mile distance of the river but made a special stop in Memphis this weekend.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Michigan man born without legs is making the 2,500 mile journey across the Mississippi River all the way down to the Gulf of Mexico.

Denofre was born without legs below the knee – a result of amniotic band syndrome – and had to use rehabilitation and prosthetic services since he was nine months old.

Nate and his wife Christa will paddle the entire river to raise awareness and funds to help others with disabilities.

Nate made a special stop in Memphis Saturday to spend time with Dale Sanders, the oldest person to ever paddle the entire length of the Mississippi River.

Denofre also signed Sander’s “Paddler’s Wall of Fame” of paddlers passing through Memphis.