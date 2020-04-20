KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Happy 3rd birthday, Donavan!
His mom, Shelley, sent us videos of the huge surprise for him on Saturday by Knox County first responders!
Donavan's mom said Rural Metro, Knoxville Police and AMR all showed up with their lights on to make Donavan's birthday special.
She said the first responders made his day!
