MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Look out all you Reporters and Anchors out there including us at Local 24 News. There is new talent on the rise, and she's just 7-years-old.

Local 24 News Reporter, Brittani Moncrease, introduces us to Eden Slaughter, a journalist in training.

When you think about success, there is a simple equation that come to mind.

It is determination plus passion, and 7-year-old, Eden Slaughter, has both. She wants to be the next big newscaster.

“Three, two, one, zero," counted Slaughter.

She is just 7-years-old, but she is already thinking years in advance.

“I started making news videos on the weekend,” said Slaughter.

She wants to be a Reporter.

“I thought maybe I should be a news reporter, so I decided to be a news reporter and practice by making my own videos instead of writing, I use the things around me,” said Slaughter.

Last week, Slaughter recorded her first newscast on her parents' iPad. It was a one woman show.

“She brought the iPad to my husband and me and said, ‘Mommy, Daddy, watch my video. I did a news story.’ We watched it. I’m looking at him like, ‘Oh wow! She really did report the news from COVID to the car accident,’” said Evidane Slaughter, Eden's mother. “I said, ‘Where did she get this from?’”

“My granny watches the news a lot and I think it’s kind of fun,” said Slaughter.

We asked, “Has anybody ever told you practice makes perfect?”

“My granny says that a lot,” said Slaughter.

She is not far from perfection. Slaughter has already been bitten by the news bug.

Step aside all you Reporters and Anchors! 7-year-old, Eden Slaughter, is coming through. She wants to be the next big newscaster! pic.twitter.com/a4JpYSsaFS — Brittani Moncrease (@Local24Brittani) February 4, 2021

“I just look around and stuff. I see what the weather is like. Listening to my mommy and daddy talk gives me some good ideas,” said Slaughter. “Being a news reporter is actually a good job for me because I like to talk a lot...I only close my mouth when I’m sleep or when I’m watching TV.”

She sounds just like a journalist. Her video online has gotten hundreds of views.

“We are so blessed and so grateful that she can have this opportunity,” said Evidane.

Both are banking that opportunity leads to a visit post COVID.

“I’m already planning on a tour,” said Slaughter.

For now, her sights are on a YouTube channel. She already has an assignment for Local 24.