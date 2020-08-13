“Total, we spent about three months in the hospital this year alone,” said Tanisha Robinson.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In the midst of this pandemic, an Olive Branch family is battling a health issue that doctors haven’t been able to diagnose. Four-year-old Eli Robinson has been and out of the hospital.

The focus is to get a diagnosis and then a cure. Four-year-old Eli Robinson has had three surgeries and five procedures this year and there are no answers. One of Tanisha Robinson's biggest joys is her son, Eli.

“Just being able to be the mom of somebody who is a warrior. He is a warrior,” said Robinson, an Olive Branch, Mississippi mother.

Like most warriors, you face battles. Eli has been fighting since he was two. That is when doctors found out he had a gastric issue.

“His colon is completely detached. His colon is in there, but it’s not active,” said Robinson.

His colon extended to the size of an adult human head pushing against his bladder and causing it to grow five times the normal size.

“Total, we spent about three months in the hospital this year alone,” said Robinson.

While in the hospital, Eli turned 4-years-old, and his parents welcomed a second baby boy.

On top of that, the COVID-19 pandemic started.

“My husband has not been able to go to work because we are constantly in and out of the hospital,” said Robinson.

Only one parent can be in the hospital with Eli.

“As heavy and as high as my faith is, I just fear that he’s going to go through a procedure and he won’t come back,” said Robinson.

“At one point, I can tell you that my baby gave up. I said, ‘Baby, I know you don’t have much here to hold onto, but I need you to fight.'”

Tanisha turned to faith, singing to Eli, 'Even though I can’t see and I can’t feel your touch, I will trust you Lord.'” As of Tuesday, Eli is home again.

“Doing great,” said Eli.

He's home being a big brother and a warrior.

“I call him my little master teacher because he has taught me so much about faith, about endurance, about being a mom, about being appreciative for where you are,” said Robinson.