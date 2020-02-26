Fairley High School alumni, including Local 24 Sports Director Doc Holliday, honored during Fairley’s 50th anniversary

A salute to Fairley High School alumni who have done exceptional things in the community took place Tuesday night. It’s the first event in a year-long lis...

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – A salute to Fairley High School alumni who have done exceptional things in the community took place Tuesday night. It’s the first event in a year-long list of activities honoring Fairley’s 50th anniversary.

The bulldogs of Fairley wear black and orange, so it was fitting attendees walked the orange carpet.

Local 24’s very own Sports Director Doc Holliday was among those honored Tuesday for his work at the station.

“Of course, Fairley teachers and principals, teammates, and friends had a lot to do with my success now. So, it’s just an honor to be back here in these halls and be a part of this inaugural class,” said Holliday.