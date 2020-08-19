“This was not a mistake. It was an unexpected opportunity," said Fallyn Green.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An Helena, Arkansas, girl receives the best surprise ever. Fallyn Green turns 11 Thursday, but an illness led her family early, yet huge celebration.

Fallyn Green had one of the hardest years in her life, but her community gave her what she calls the best birthday ever.

The road to turning 11-year-old was no smooth ride for Fallyn Green. She, her mom, and their entire family came down with the flu in March.

“Once we got that positive flu test, they didn’t test any of us for COVID,” said Veronica Cobb, Fallyn's mother.

While the family got better, Fallyn got worse.

“I still had a sore throat. Like a couple days later, something’s wrong,” said Fallyn.

“She would say that the floor and the walls were moving like waves constantly, which was causing her to get lightheaded,” said Cobb. “Not even a week after the vision issue started, she got locked in the bathroom. She didn’t have the muscle strength in her hands to turn knobs anymore.”

The family visited a series of doctors.

“That’s when they found out that she pretty much had the hand strength of a toddler now. It’s like we’ve started over,” said Cobb.

Fallyn was diagnosed with Juvenile Parkinson's disease.

“It’s like wow. You know? You don’t hear about kids having Parkinson’s. She was fine five months ago,” said Cobb. “It is a rush. At first, it felt like I was sitting in a little tiny calm pond. Now it feels like I’m in a rushing river.”

However, around each river bend awaits a new flow. With age 11 quickly approaching, this new current brought a huge birthday surprise.

“We parked at Bagley Mayes, and we are now sitting there,” said Fallyn.

“About five minutes later, there’s sirens everywhere. I look at mom and she says, do you hear that. I go, of course I hear it. Everyone else hears it. Then a fire truck comes our way.”

The fire truck was followed by a parade.

Fallyn said to her mom, “Now I only have one question. How much did that cost?”

All it took was a flyer on Facebook and love did the rest. People came from Memphis, West Memphis, Marion, and even farther.

“I’m so thankful for our community,” said Cobb. “I was even blown away.”

She was blown away, but yet grounded by the biggest viewpoint of it all.

“This was not a mistake. It was an unexpected opportunity. That means that I was taking one road in life, but Parkinson’s blocked it off and now I’m taking another road. By the time I get to the end of it, I shall understand it,” said Fallyn.

The family will be taking the antibody test for COVID-19. Fallyn will start virtual classes soon with the future goal of being a NASA mathematician.