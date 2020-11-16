Florida 11-year-old honors Helena-West Helena officer killed in the line of duty with 1-mile run

Zechariah Cartledge from Clay County, Florida, founded Running 4 Heroes as a way to raise money for first responders while honoring fallen heroes.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Over the weekend, an 11-year-old honored the sacrifice made by an Arkansas police officer killed in the line of duty last week.

Helena-West Helena Officer Travis Wallace was killed Thursday while trying to arrest a suspect.

Zechariah Cartledge from Clay County, Florida, ran one mile for Wallace as part of Running 4 Heroes, his mission to show appreciation for first responders who have fallen in the line of duty.

After his mile, Zechariah had a few words for Wallace's family.

"He was a true hero, one who deeply loved his community. He was shot and killed, and it was very sad. I hate whenever I have to run for a fallen hero that was shot and killed. I've been to Arkansas before, and I know how amazing they are there, so I'll never forget him."