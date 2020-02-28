Formerly homeless Memphis man overcomes many obstacles and is set to become a college graduate

Dacavien Reeves shares his inspirational story on Good Morning America.

ATLANTA — Graduating from college is difficult, but for a Morehouse College student from Memphis it's a milestone beyond his wildest dreams.

Dacavien Reeves talked with Good Morning America (GMA) Thursday morning about what he went through before he even made it to college.

He was homeless after his mom got sick in 2012. He ended up thriving on campus and juggled a schedule that involved school and taking care of his brothers and sisters.

“We lived in hotels until the money ran out. And we eventually moved into the Salvation Army. I made a promise to myself. I said, 'I never want to be in this position ever again,’” Reeves said.

Reeves is graduating in May and has a job offer from J.P. Morgan.