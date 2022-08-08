Frayser resident leaves out cool drinks for delivery workers

Bobbie Henderson Sr. has been putting out drinks for workers for nearly five years. As a former postal worker, he said he understands the importance of hydration.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People across the country don't call Tennessee "the volunteer state" for nothing. At least that's what Memphian Bobbie Henderson Sr. is proving with a kind act that he's kept up for years.

The Frayser neighborhood resident and local entrepreneur has put out cool drinks for delivery workers each summer. He has done this for nearly five years.

As a former postal worker, he said he understands how important it is to stay hydrated during hot days.

"It's very important," he said. "You can tell if you can look closer at the camera—their faces, how delighted they are when they come back."

Henderson has had at least one worker thank him for the ice cold beverages.

"One of the big ones every time—one of the carriers in retirement told me 'Mr. Henderson, I actually look forward to coming by your house because I know you have cold Gatorade out there,' so it's very important," he said.

In addition, Henderson also puts out cold drinks on Thursdays specifically for sanitation workers.