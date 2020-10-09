A community helps a Frayser teacher gets a new roof

“They’re thinking about teachers. That was so refreshing,” said Sheila Ford.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was a special day for a special teacher in Frayser Thursday. Ms. Sheila Ford has worked and lived in her community for more than two decades. Local 24 News Reporter Brittani Moncrease shows us how that community is giving back to Ms. Ford.

Teachers are the foundation in education.

When a Frayser teacher’s home foundation began to crumble, it was the community that put a plan together to build it back up.

Sheila Ford’s energy breathes, shines, and beams Frayser. For more than 20-years, she’s lived and taught in this community.

“My students will say. They say, ‘Aw that’s Ms. Ford’s house.' They already come by to check on me,” said Ford, a 5th grade teacher.

She lives within walking distance from her school - leading a community member to take notice of her home.

“I was in need of a new roof,” said Ford. “It was damage over time. I have trees around my house.”

Word got out to Restoration Roofing which just joined an initiative called Roofs for Teachers.

“I had a previous customer that told me about Ms. Ford,” said Brent Simmons, Restoration Roofing Owner and Roofing Insight Co-Host. “I had a feeling before I even met her that this was going to be the person. I saw how nice and bubbly she was and was like, look no more.”

Just like that, a new and free roof was in the works.

A Frayser teacher got a special gift today...a new roof! pic.twitter.com/vintBvJ0yT — Brittani Moncrease (@Local24Brittani) September 10, 2020

In all the years Ms. Ford has lived at her home, this is the first time her roof has been worked on. Restoration Roofing believes there’s three layers of shingles, when the recommended max is two.

“That’s the whole point of what we’re doing and why it’s focused on teachers - because they play such a huge part, a huge roll in the community and the development of children,” said Simmons.

That connection and community feeling were well received.

“They’re thinking about teachers. That was so refreshing,” said Ford. “The community is everything. This is where we find safety. This is where we find friendships and love in our communities.”

It is the drive and dedication to uplift one another with the best interests at heart.

“I’m glad to be in the number, but to be number one is even more special,” said Ford.