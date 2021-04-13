“I landed in California with $6. I had $66 when I got to the airport, but to take my two pieces of luggage, that’s $30 a piece,” said Prep Curry.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis native is spreading his signature style worldwide.

Local 24 News reporter Brittani Moncrease shows us how Prep Curry is taking drive and fashion to another level. Six dollars. It doesn't seem like enough, but with a dream and ambition, it was all Prep Curry needed.

“A flower is literally the only living thing that I say that you can move from one place to another place. With the right love, just care, that flower can bloom,” said Memphis native, Prep Curry.

It's flower with petals of hope, inspiration, and style. Curry is like a flower himself.

“That’s the focal point of my clothing line to show that I’m a changed individual. I use flowers a lot,” said Curry.

It started with a seed planted by his parents.

“They were going to get me a sewing machine for my birthday. They told me, ‘If I do this, we’ll pay for two classes for you to go to,’" said Curry.

Then, it stemmed to learning how to design and make clothes.

“I was really eager, so I started cutting some stuff up looking at it, taking pictures of it as I was taking it apart, putting it back together, watching YouTube. I kind of just taught myself,” said Curry.

His first leaf was the Harlem Fashion Row started by Memphis native, Brandice Daniel.

“She’s really been orchestrating a lot of the Black designers in a lot of different areas and just helping them out,” said Curry.

The stem then branched off into another leaf connecting with Banana Republic.

“Being at that show, they were there. They saw my work,” said Curry. “I was running away from some things I was involved in in Memphis, so it was time.”

Curry moved to Los Angeles with roots of a dream and a city backing him.

“I landed in California with $6. I had $66 when I got to the airport, but to take my two pieces of luggage, that’s $30 a piece,” said Curry. “Memphis poured into me. I made a post and made a GoFundMe.”

Curry partnered with Banana Republic creating the Prep Curry clothing line.

“The collection just dropped last Monday…It’s already sold out,” said Curry. “It feels amazing now, but it’s still there so much work to be done. I’m not really caught up in the moment.”

With $6 and a dream, Memphis native, Prep Curry, hits big with Banana Republic. pic.twitter.com/s8QlwniHNs — Brittani Moncrease (@Local24Brittani) April 13, 2021

He is thinking of the next seed to plant and how to sew into others.

“Don’t listen to everybody. Do your own thing. Fashion is it’s own individual speech,” said Curry.