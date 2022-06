A Germantown therapist felt compelled to help kids get through the pandemic by writing a children's book.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — The pandemic has made for some challenging times over the past couple of years.

It has been challenging enough for adults, but especially for young children. They may not even remember a time without face masks or virtual learning.

A Germantown therapist, Courtney Loveless, felt compelled to help by writing a children's book.