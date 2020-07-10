“Us being Christians, we feel like we have an obligation to do something to sew a good seed back into the community,” said Gregory and Kimberly Price.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — When we're face with challenges, a lot of times, help is right here in our community.

For years, Gregory and Kimberly Price have always helped those less fortunate.

They've done free haircuts, a 100 Chicken Box Challenge, and various drives and giveaways. Now they are making their act of giving a permanent endeavor. In the most simple bag packs the complexity of love, sincerity, and hope.

George and Kimberly Price have pledged themselves to fighting homelessness.

“This is a life’s work for us. We will never stop this. We will continue this until we eradicate homelessness here in Memphis,” said Gregory Price.

This year, they started the GK Price Foundation focused on the idea.

“It doesn’t have to be a permanent situation, but it’s temporary,” said Kimberly Price.

They help to provide a way out.

“Us being Christians, we feel like we have an obligation to do something to sew a good seed back into the community,” said Kimberly.

Their most recent seed was planted Monday. The two went to Manna House which also fight homelessness and put together care packages.

“Our original goal was $450 to put together 100 bags. In less than 24 hours, we raised over $1,300 dollars, so we were able to put together over 200 bags,” said Gregory. “The most important thing I think we gave away in the kit was a quick reference guide...A lot of times, this is new to them as well. They don’t know where to get the help from.”

Memphis couple commits their life's work to ending homelessness. Gregory and Kimberly Prices started GK Price Foundation. pic.twitter.com/5jWS3kb57R — Brittani Moncrease (@Local24Brittani) October 7, 2020

“Yeah, it makes me feel good, but it’s not about me feeling good. It’s a responsibility for me. I have to,” said Kimberly.

It is a desire that impacts both giver and receiver.

“That feeling is something I will never forget and it’s something that I want to feel for the rest of my life," said Gregory.