Hernando woman is on journey of a lifetime to help the son she’s adopting from the Ukraine

A Hernando, Mississippi, woman is trying to finalize an adoption of a Ukranian child as the country wars with Russia.

The adoption began well before Putin sent his military to invade Ukraine.

The boy’s name is Artem, and the adoption process has been hard since the pandemic hit. This weekend, Lindsey Adams will travel thousands of miles to help her boy.

“Artem grew up in the Berdyans'k orphanage, which is at the very bottom of Ukraine on the Sea of Azov. He was released because of his age of 16,” she said. “He's been living in an apartment that I helped him get in Zaporizhzhia, going to school to be an electrician. I put him in college there, just trying to get him some sort of trade in case this adoption fell through because of his age because it is very hard to adopt them once their 16.”

She said she was able to find someone to get Artem to Poland, and she just found a way to get him Germany, where he can stay for a while.

“I paid a driver to go into a very terrible zone to go in to get them, take them to a train station to try to get them on a train to Lviv, so that they could try to get on a bus or a train to Poland, just across the border.”

“I actually had to argue with my son to leave where he was because the explosions were so hardcore where he was at. He was literally scared to come out of the sewer. They were hiding in a sewer.”

She is flying to Germany to see him and help him in any way she can.

“Artem is crying and calling me on FaceTime literally all hours of the night because of the bombs and the raids that he is hearing. My heart goes out to all the ones that can't get out. They don't have a mom like me in the U.S. that can afford to pay $500 for them to get on a train.”

Lindsey said a lot of orphans are being sent to other countries by the busload right now. She said if you can help, look into host groups such as Host Orphans Worldwide.

“These people are good people. They do not deserve what is going on. I've been there and I know them, and I just can tell you that they're good people. These kids are good kids, and they deserve to have the same liberties and freedoms that we have. It's unfair that they are not able to protect themselves. I wish we were doing more. I know we're doing what we can, but I know that there's more that we can do. I hope that these children's faces and all these people's faces and all of the things that they're seeing on the TV will wake us up.”