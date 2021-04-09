Hog Yes! Razorbacks fans get engaged after 1st touchdown of the season

ARKANSAS, USA — Congrats are in order for these two Hog fans! When the Razorbacks scored their first touchdown of the season, Jared Moore popped the question to Rainey Watson.

"As soon as KJ scored the first touchdown, my dad offered to take mine and Jared’s picture," Watson said. "He was secretly videoing and Jared got down on one knee! I, of course, said HOG YES! My dad and Jared had the whole thing planned out," she continued.