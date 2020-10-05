Sometimes a homemade graduation is the way to go

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Due to COVID-19 many college seniors can't have a traditional graduation.
But check out what one local family did for their Xavier University senior!
These pictures were posted on Facebook by neighbor Tiffany Jones.
The post reads, "The young lady couldn't have a graduation so her dad created her one!"
You can see that he built and set up the stage and everything.
Congratulations Gabrielle!
We love to see photos just like these.
If you see something like this in your neighborhood, go ahead and send it to us by texting 901-321-7520.