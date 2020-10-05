Sometimes a homemade graduation is the way to go

One Memphis family created and gave their university graduate her very own graduation in their driveway.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Due to COVID-19 many college seniors can't have a traditional graduation.

But check out what one local family did for their Xavier University senior!

These pictures were posted on Facebook by neighbor Tiffany Jones.

Jones Tiffany Jones Tiffany added a new photo.

The post reads, "The young lady couldn't have a graduation so her dad created her one!"

You can see that he built and set up the stage and everything.

Congratulations Gabrielle!

We love to see photos just like these.