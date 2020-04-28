x
Skip Navigation

Memphis News & Weather | Memphis, TN | WATN - localmemphis.com

heartwarming

Horse trapped in washed out hole in creek rescued in Germantown

Firefighters use harness and their strength to save the animal
Credit: Germantown Fire Department
Horse rescued in Germantown

GERMANTOWN, Tennessee —

Horses are nothing new to the Memphis suburb of Germantown. But a good old fashioned horse rescue is about as common as a humid-free Memphis summer day.

Sunday afternoon, firefighters from the Germantown Fire Department were called because a horse was trapped in a washed out hole in a creek near a barn off Forest Hill-Irene Road.

When they got there, the older horse was extremely tired, but the firefighters were able to attach a harness around the animal and pull it out of the hole.

A veterinarian was there the entire time, and the horse did not appear to suffer any injuries.

Post by germantowntnfire.

RELATED: Dog rescued from meat processor saved from life or death situation

RELATED: WATCH: Dog rescued by Memphis Animal Services officers after getting stuck in processing pit at local meat plant

RELATED: A deer continues to visit neighbors who rescued her in North Dakota town

RELATED: Un-bear-able! Cubs in East TN get locked in van, honk horn to get out

RELATED: Ohio firefighter’s helmet cam catches cat rescue