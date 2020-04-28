Horse trapped in washed out hole in creek rescued in Germantown

Firefighters use harness and their strength to save the animal

GERMANTOWN, Tennessee — Horses are nothing new to the Memphis suburb of Germantown. But a good old fashioned horse rescue is about as common as a humid-free Memphis summer day.

Sunday afternoon, firefighters from the Germantown Fire Department were called because a horse was trapped in a washed out hole in a creek near a barn off Forest Hill-Irene Road.

When they got there, the older horse was extremely tired, but the firefighters were able to attach a harness around the animal and pull it out of the hole.