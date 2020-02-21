IHOP treats patients and families at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital to pancakes ahead of National Pancake Day

IHOP brought smiles to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, along with their freshly made pancakes.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – IHOP brought smiles to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, along with their freshly made pancakes.

Employees from the chain served families and patientsat the children’s hospital. About 75 to 100 families were fed Thursday.

Organizers say it feels good to put a smile on thesefamilies’ faces.

“It’s very rewarding. I’m getting to meet a lotof families from all over the country that are here for different procedures inthe hospital, and this helps bring a smile to their faces today. Something alittle bit different and unique for them,” said Stephen Shabazian, FranchiseBusiness Consultant For IHOP.

This comes days before IHOP’s National Pancake Day on Tuesday. Guests can get a free short stack of pancakes from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at every location.