Inspiration4 crews talk to St. Jude patients from space

Deep in space doing research, the crew onboard made time to talk to a few shining stars and St. Jude patients on Earth.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The journey through space is winding down for the Inspiration4. Before the all-civilian crew lands this weekend, they made a special call to some special kids on Earth.

Thousands of miles apart and still connected.



"Hello everyone and welcome to our Dragon Capsule here in space," said Haley Arceneaux, St. Jude physician assistant and member of the Inspiration 4. “Some of y'all on the call may know me as your PA. I work at St. Jude. I have the best job ever."

"Hey, my name is Tyler, and this is such an amazing experience to be able to meet you all," he said.

In a matter of minutes, these St. Jude patients became space explorers. The children asked several questions like:

“Can you take pictures in space?”

“Are there cows on the moon?”

“Can you fall in space if there is no gravity?”

The crew answered every question and gave demonstrations on microgravity, by throwing and catching M&M’s.

We can't tell who's having more fun -- our St. Jude patients who talked to the @inspiration4x crew live from space or the crew members themselves who tried their best to catch floating @mmschocolate! Either way, we might have discovered the crew's favorite space snack! pic.twitter.com/ohJN0aXMSh — St. Jude (@StJude) September 17, 2021

Before the Zoom call ended, the crew made one thing clear. Their time in space is special to raise awareness for cancer research.

“I just want you all to know that we're doing this for you," said Arceneaux. "Can't wait to tell you the stories when we get back to Earth."

So far, the exploration has raised more than $500,000 dollars in donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.