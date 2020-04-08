"If you want them to be here, you’ve got to stay in it. You’ve got to have that strength. You’ve got to have that love," said Monica Thomas.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For better or for worse, a Memphis couple had quite the unusual start to a relationship. Worse came before the couple was able to say 'I do,' but their struggle is what brought them close together.

Local 24 News reporter Brittani Moncrease shows us how hope, love, and faith led way for a new heart.

At the core of most marriage is love. What happens when the very organ that represents it, the heart, is put through the test? Not all heroes wear capes nor all guardian angels have wings.

“I call her my guardian angel, because she met me when I was sick,” said Kevin Thomas, a heart transplant recipient.

Kevin met Monica at a pool party in 2012.

“I didn’t know him. I only saw him physically,” said Monica Thomas, a Memphis resident.

Let's just say, fate decided to test the waters on them.

“It’s unexplainable. I’m so emotional because normally when I talk about this, I get teary eyed,” said Kevin.

Their next interaction was in a hospital as Kevin battled congestive heart failure.

“The hardest thing is to deal with a person at their lowest point,” said Kevin.

For Monica, his guardian angel, his lowest was no rivalry. She stood by him. They married in 2016, but Kevin's heart was getting worse.

“I can’t even count how many times he was in and out of the hospital at that point in time. He was just like in so much pain; couldn’t breathe, sleeping on the floor on his knees,” said Monica.

Last year, they went to Saint Thomas West Hospital.

“We were just trying to see what they could do, what the options were. Dr. Stribling said, ‘Man, I want to keep you,’” said Monica.

“He had a very weak heart. His heart was not pumping like a normal heart does,” said Dr. Kyle Stribling, Saint Thomas Medical Director of Heart Transplant. “There are several different statuses. Status one being the highest priority, so the sickest patient.”

Kevin went from status four to one.

Happy one-year heart anniversary to Kevin Thomas. Last year, Kevin had a heart transplant and his now wife, Monica, stood by his side. How they met was quite the experience. pic.twitter.com/JoucJoDqLf — Brittani Moncrease (@Local24Brittani) August 4, 2020

“At that point, we knew he was either going to pass away in the hospital or get a transplant,” said Dr. Stribling.

“They called me over the intercom. I was like, ‘Oh my gosh! They are calling me over the intercom," said Monica. "They called me back to tell me that he had a heart."

It was the beat of life.

“I get to see my husband breathe again,” said Monica.

“This is a perfect example of why we do what we do,” said Dr. Stribling.

“I’m just happy just to be in this position and just to talk to be about it. Let people know that it is possible. It’s a good ending,” said Kevin.