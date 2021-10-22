In April, Madison Harber was involved in a serious accident on East Emory road while pulling out of her subdivision.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A Knox County woman joined Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs on Friday to help honor the firefighters who saved her life.

It severely injured her left leg, and she was losing blood to the point that her life was in danger.

Firefighters and paramedics with Rural Metro Fire worked tirelessly to save her.

They used what is known as "Stop the Bleed," a nationally recognized practice that uses tourniquets to control bleeding.

"I am extremely grateful. It's a miracle I'm here today. I'm very happy to be here and very happy to meet them and hug them and give them their pins and some cookies. It was great," Harber said.

On Friday, Harber got to help present her rescuers with the prestigious Phoenix Medal.