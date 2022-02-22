Nadya Alborz won a grand prize of $25,000 and will be featured in the Food Network Magazine.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A young Knoxville girl has won the Food Network competition show "Kids Baking Championship."

Nadya Alborz, 11, is of course no stranger to baking.

"I really started getting in the kitchen with my mom when I was about like three years old," Nadya said in an interview with 10News Reporter Shannon Smith.

Nadya decided to show off her skills on a Food Network reality show.

"It's kind of crazy," Nadya said when asked what being on a television show was like. 'It's like, there're bright lights, and it's really pretty. There are cameras everywhere and a pantry stocked with everything you need."

Nadya's baking experience paid off — literally!

After weeks of competing, she won the competition. She was given $25,000 and will be featured in the Food Network Magazine.