After surprising the worker with a Christmas gift, Jaden got a surprise of his own.

LAKELAND, Fla. — One good deed sparks another!

Steven works with City of Lakeland Solid Waste and drives a garbage truck, the city said on social media.

Last week, he was gifted a surprise Christmas present from Shell and her grandson Jaden. The city said it was "done with no ulterior motive," just to spread some holiday cheer.

Little did they know Steven had a surprise of his own on his truck -- a garbage truck just for Jaden!

You can watch the heartwarming exchange below or by clicking here.

When Shell and her grandson Jaden blessed City of Lakeland Solid Waste employee Steven with a Christmas gift last week, it was done with no ulterior motive....so imagine their surprise when Steven surprised Jaden with his very own garbage truck! Merry Christmas, everyone! #LKLD pic.twitter.com/A7kc0Tsuoq — City of Lakeland (@lakelandgov) December 25, 2020

