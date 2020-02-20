Local students are smiling wide after getting free dental checkups

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Some Memphis kids are smiling wide after getting a free dental check-up thanks to the UT Health Science Center. More t...

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Some Memphis kids are smiling wide after getting a free dental check-up thanks to the UT Health Science Center.

More than 150 students at Freedom Prep Academy received the free check-up Thursday. It’s part of the national “Give Kids a Smile Day.”

In addition to giving back to the community, it was agood way for the dental students at the UT Health Science Center to getexperience providing screenings and cleanings.

“We look forward to it. We love it. It’s a way we’reable to extend our arms out into the community and on this day, the communitycomes to us. We wouldn’t take anything for it,” said Dr. Orpheus Triplett withUTHSC.