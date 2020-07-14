x
Skip Navigation

Memphis News & Weather | Memphis, TN | WATN - localmemphis.com

heartwarming

Lunch on Lizzo: the singer bought food for employees at Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto

The singer also posted a video message to the front line heroes who were working in the hospital’s COVID units
Credit: Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto

SOUTHAVEN, Miss —

Sometimes a small gesture from a stranger can go a long way.

Monday, Grammy award winning singer Lizzo bought lunches for 100 Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto employees who were working in the hospital’s COVID units.

One of her representatives contacted a nursing supervisor Sunday to make the arrangements for Monday’s meal.

While hospital officials do not know of any specific connection Lizzo may have to the hospital, the singer posted a video message explaining her random act of kindness.

Lizzo, singer/rapper, provided meals yesterday to many of our team members taking care of Covid-19 patients at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Desoto. Thank you! #Believeinheroes

Posted by Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto on Tuesday, July 14, 2020

RELATED: Artist with autism creates balloon sculptures to thank essential workers

RELATED: JetBlue is giving free flights to 100,000 health care heroes

RELATED: Thank you to the people who are helping, and shame on those who are not