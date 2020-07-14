Lunch on Lizzo: the singer bought food for employees at Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto

The singer also posted a video message to the front line heroes who were working in the hospital’s COVID units

SOUTHAVEN, Miss — Sometimes a small gesture from a stranger can go a long way.

Monday, Grammy award winning singer Lizzo bought lunches for 100 Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto employees who were working in the hospital’s COVID units.

One of her representatives contacted a nursing supervisor Sunday to make the arrangements for Monday’s meal.

While hospital officials do not know of any specific connection Lizzo may have to the hospital, the singer posted a video message explaining her random act of kindness.