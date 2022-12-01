Through $20,000 donation, wish comes true for Mid-South boy

Twelve years ago, Brayden Jones and his family's lives changed when Brayden was flown to Arkansas Children's Hospital weeks after his 9th birthday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Monogram Foods is making wishes come true through a $20,000 donation to Make-A-Wish Mid-South.

Twelve years ago, Brayden Jones and his family's lives changed when Brayden was flown to Arkansas Children's Hospital weeks after his 9th birthday.

He was soon diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia with a mass in his chest.

Brayden then became eligible for Make-A-Wish with his wish being visiting the Disney resort in Hawaii to swim with the dolphins.

Through Monogram Foods and its Monogram Loves Kids foundation, his mom, Lisa, was able to make his wish come true.

"We have over 400 kids waiting for a wish right now due to COVID, and so, gifts like this are going to help us grant wishes faster and bring more joy to families," Brooke Ehrhart, V.P. of Development with Make-A-Wish Mid-South, said. "We're really grateful that it's a Monogram employee who initiated this effort who is a wish mom herself. It's a very special moment for us, and we're excited to be partnering with Monogram Foods."