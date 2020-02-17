Meet the Incredible Benjamin, who transformed into a Make-A-Wish superhero

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – A little boy’s wish to become a superhero was granted Monday, thanks to a local business and the folks at Make-A...

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – A little boy’s wish to become a superhero was granted Monday, thanks to a local business and the folks at Make-A-Wish.

Six-year old Benjamin is battling cystic fibrosis. Monday morning, he transformed into the “incredible Benjamin” after meeting with the “league of dayshift supervisors” at LSI Graphics in Bartlett.

The incredible Benjamin saves a princess, carrying out severalfeats of strength in the process.

“He’s the incredible Benjamin, so he’s superstrong, so we made big fake cars. He had to punch them over, using his superstrength. We had him fight King Kong, one of his favorite characters frommovies, and a T-Rex, and then he had to knock over a 10-foot tall brick wallwith his own hands,” said Chris Coles “Climbing Man”, Director OfBrand And Marketing At LSI.