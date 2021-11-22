MEMFeast is back and ready to serve even more Thanksgiving meals

MEMFeast is back for 2021 and will be mobile again this year, but they hope to serve even more meals than last year.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The purpose of MEMFeast is to be able to give to those in need for Thanksgiving. The overall goal is to give 5,000 hot meals Thanksgiving Day, and so far, thousands of dollars worth of food has been donated.

This year, the Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church (The BLVD) will be hosting the event. Like last year, MEMFeast will prepare the meals and will use food trucks to take them to other locations in the city.

Those looking to donate or volunteer can visit the church's website for more information on that.

The event at The BLVD will be Thursday, November 25th from 10:30am-1:00pm at 70 N Bellevue. The other churches that will give food are:

Christ Missionary Baptist Church 480 South Parkway East

First Baptist Church Broad 2835 Broad Avenue

Greater Imani Church 3824 Austin Peay Highway

Greater Community Temple COGIC East- 5151 Winchester Road | 12-2pm North- 924 North Dunlap Street | 12-2pm

Greenwood CME Church 3311 Kimball Avenue

Martin Memorial Temple CME Church 65 South Parkway West, Memphis

Hospitality Hub 590 Washington Avenue

