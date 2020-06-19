A big bear never fails to bring smiles

30 families got to spend their afternoon with the Memphis Grizzlies at the Ronald McDonald House.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thursday, the Memphis Grizzlies took part in a parade at the Ronald McDonald House to help bring a smile to the families staying there.

The teams mascot Grizz was the Grand Marshal and threw out Grizz-themed items for the kids.

The parade celebrated 30 families that are currently staying at the Ronald McDonald House while their kids get the care that they need.

Their mission is this:

Ronald McDonald House Charities® of Memphis offers children with pediatric cancer and other catastrophic illnesses undergoing treatment at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® and their families a nurturing, family-centered residential community. The House fosters an environment of hope through support services and child-centered activities that encourage children to be children and keep families together near the care they need, always free of charge.