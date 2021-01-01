Memphis hospitals welcome their first 2021 baby

Welcome to the world Rylan and Kaleigh!!!

MEMPHIS, Tenn — As residents across Memphis celebrated a new year, two mothers graced local hospitals with their first 2021 baby.

A spokesperson with the Baptist Women's Hospital says they welcomed baby girl Kaleigh White into the world at 7:52 a.m. Friday.

Baby White weighed 6lbs 7oz and was 18 inches long.

Across town at the Methodist Germantown Hospital, doctors welcomed baby boy Rylan Word into the world at 4:35 a.m.

Baby Word was born to mother Aerial Word weighing 8lbs 7oz at 21 1/2 inches.