A place where you never have to say 'I'm sorry' | Memphis mom opens sensory gym for kids

"We Rock the Spectrum" is celebrating their grand opening Saturday, May 21, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — For many kids in the Mid-South, Summer Break is right around the corner. Parents are signing kids up for camps and other programs.

If your child has special needs, finding a place to play isn't always easy. A Memphis mom of three decided to do something out it.

We Rock the Spectrum Memphis is Ryleigh and Tynleigh Sykes new favorite spot. It's a place where these two sisters can let go and be themselves.



“This is definitely the safe haven for all of the kiddos," their mom Elizabeth Sykes said.



Four-year-old Tynleigh has Down Syndrome. Her sister, six-year-old Ryleigh, does not. Because they learn and develop at different rates, it’s hard finding places where they both can play together.

“There's a lot of places or activities that Tynleigh just can't do," Sykes said. “I think the furthest that I've driven before to find anything like this was 45 minutes from here."



That's why Sykes launched this gym, We Rock the Spectrum Memphis.



“It is a sensory gym, and it caters to all children,” Sykes said. “It does have 12 pieces of different equipment in here that helps physical motor and helps your fine motor skills."



This inclusive gym also seeks to be a judgement free-zone, where you won't have to apologize for an outburst. That’s a feeling Sykes knows all too well.



"This is a place that you never have to say 'I'm sorry,'” she said. “I have been in a lot of different places, and I've caught myself saying 'sorry,' many many times."

