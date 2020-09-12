Memphis philanthropist Avron B. Fogelman gives gracious gift for local Burlington store customers

Fogelman’s generosity toward Burlington customers began in 2016, and continued in 2018 and 2019, resulting in hundreds of families receiving paid layaway balances.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis philanthropist Avron B. Fogelman is providing heartfelt financial relief for approximately 175 Burlington Stores customers at the Eastgate Shopping Center store location (5048 Park Avenue) by paying off layaway balances.

The gift will support a variety of items for families, such as cold weather essentials, apparel, toys, gifts and more. All customers benefiting from Fogelman’s donation were contacted by phone to coordinate their pickup.

“With COVID-19 impacting so many families in Memphis this holiday season, I hope my gift of paying off layaways for those facing difficulties and challenges makes the holiday season a little brighter for them,” said Fogelman.

Fogelman’s generosity toward Burlington customers began in 2016, and continued in 2018 and 2019, resulting in hundreds of families receiving paid layaway balances. In 2017, Fogelman provided a special holiday gift in the form of a shopping spree to children of the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Memphis. In addition to Burlington’s Eastgate store location, Fogelman is also paying off layaway balances at Burlington’s Boynton Beach, Florida, location.

“I can only imagine the relief and joy Mr. Fogelman’s gracious gift will bring to our valued customers,” said Paul Mallett, regional vice president of Burlington Stores. “In a year where we’ve all experienced unimaginable challenges, I hope the news of Mr. Fogelman’s generosity helps our customers enjoy the holiday season.”