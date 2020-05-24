Pandemic "Sweet 16" party for Memphis triplets

With COVID-19 forcing families to get creative with celebrations, these triplets were happy to have their "Sweet 16" with some close family and friends.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — This pandemic has forced many families to get creative when it comes to celebrating birthdays.

Saturday, the Morgan family celebrated triplets Caleb, Cameron and Kelsey’s 16th birthday in their Bartlett backyard Saturday.

After losing power from Friday’s storm, the triplets almost didn’t get to have their small party.

But the family said these are times where they rely on one another.

"We've been really creative...we decided to do an outside obstacle course and a fashion show and karaoke and we're definitely social distancing. We had friends come in and we actually had them come in shifts, so we are having a great time" said their mother, Candace Morgan.

The family took steps to celebrate safely.