Mid-South honor the life of Officer Scotty Triplett with a Sea of Blue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Law enforcement all across the Mid-South are honoring and remembering the life of Officer Scotty Triplett.

A Sea of Blue. It is the color of comradery, serenity, and now remembrance.

“His smile, his support, his craziness. He loved to play and he loved to tell jokes…and his big hugs,” said Lt. Tina Halfacre, Memphis Police Department Motor Unit.

These hugs are now filled with the warmth of love and support.

Hundreds came to Hope Church in Cordova to honor the life of Memphis Police Officer, Scotty Triplett. He passed away Saturday, after being hit on his motorcycle while on duty.

Lieutenant Halfacre was his second supervisor and was with Officer Triplett the day of the accident.

“I was the second bike behind Triplett. He came. He wasn’t supposed to be on that detail that day. He called me to say, ‘Lieutenant, I’m on my way to help you out,’” said Lt. Halfacre.

It was a gesture not out of the ordinary for a man with a heart of service and spirit of fellowship.

“Scotty was a comedian. He’d come in everyday no matter what the mood was to make everybody laugh,” said Officer Keith Rogers, MPD Motor Unit Lead Instructor.

Officer Rogers was Officer Triplett’s partner and friend.

“This job has got a lot of dark moments. Scotty would come in no matter how dark it was and try to make everybody laugh,” said Officer Rogers.

He spread his light even to the youth he inspired.

“We wore jeans and boots in honor of Officer Triplett,” said Sam Schmidtz, a family friend. “The times I was with him, that’s what he would wear…He was a real big outdoorsman. We went out to their farm a couple of times. We all went fishing together and it was a great time.”

That time is now moved by memories. Those memories are held by love, sacrifice, and honor.

“It’s an honor to wear Scotty’s badge number on our badge. He put his life on the line. He protected. He served,” said Officer Rogers. “Scotty, we’re still riding for you buddy no matter what.”